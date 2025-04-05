Myanmar struck by 81 aftershocks following powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake
17:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-05 0
As of Saturday, Myanmar has experienced 81 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
17:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-05 0
As of Saturday, Myanmar has experienced 81 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
These tremors followed the powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar at 12:51 p.m. local time on March 28.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports