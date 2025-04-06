Yangon-Mandalay railway, Mandalay airport resume operations after Myanmar earthquake

The Yangon-Mandalay railway line and Mandalay International Airport have reopened after being closed due to damage from a strong earthquake on March 28, state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Sunday.

The earthquake damaged 60 embankments and 11 railway bridges along the Yangon-Mandalay line. It also caused the tracks to bend in some areas. Myanma Railways began urgent repair work using manpower, machinery, and proper logistics, the report said.

To ensure safety, Myanma Railways tested the tracks with freight trains on April 3 and with passenger trains on April 4. After confirming that the trains could run safely, passenger services resumed on the morning of April 5, the report added.

In addition, the Yangon-Pyay and Yangon-Mawlamyine railway routes continue to operate as usual every day, it said.

Meanwhile, Mandalay International Airport reopened for domestic flights on April 4. By April 5, four local airlines had operated 13 flights, carrying a total of 972 passengers, including 399 incoming passengers and 573 outgoing passengers, according to the report.