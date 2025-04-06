|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Yangon-Mandalay railway, Mandalay airport resume operations after Myanmar earthquake

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2025-04-06       0
The Yangon-Mandalay railway line and Mandalay International Airport have reopened after being closed due to damage from a strong earthquake on March 28.
Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2025-04-06       0
Yangon-Mandalay railway, Mandalay airport resume operations after Myanmar earthquake
Reuters

People queue for donated relief supplies following a strong earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 3, 2025.

The Yangon-Mandalay railway line and Mandalay International Airport have reopened after being closed due to damage from a strong earthquake on March 28, state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Sunday.

The earthquake damaged 60 embankments and 11 railway bridges along the Yangon-Mandalay line. It also caused the tracks to bend in some areas. Myanma Railways began urgent repair work using manpower, machinery, and proper logistics, the report said.

To ensure safety, Myanma Railways tested the tracks with freight trains on April 3 and with passenger trains on April 4. After confirming that the trains could run safely, passenger services resumed on the morning of April 5, the report added.

In addition, the Yangon-Pyay and Yangon-Mawlamyine railway routes continue to operate as usual every day, it said.

Meanwhile, Mandalay International Airport reopened for domestic flights on April 4. By April 5, four local airlines had operated 13 flights, carrying a total of 972 passengers, including 399 incoming passengers and 573 outgoing passengers, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     