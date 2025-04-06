|   
News / World

London's new Silvertown Tunnel set to open on April 7

London's new Silvertown Tunnel is scheduled to open on April 7, marking the city's first new road tunnel under the River Thames in more than three decades.
Silvertown Tunnel entrance in Newham

London's new Silvertown Tunnel is scheduled to open on April 7, marking the city's first new road tunnel under the River Thames in more than three decades, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The 1.4-km twin-bore tunnel connects the Greenwich Peninsula in South London with Silvertown in the east. The project aims to ease severe congestion at the adjacent Blackwall Tunnel, which currently handles over 100,000 vehicles per day.

Both the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels will be subject to a user charge between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm daily. The toll amount will vary based on vehicle type and time of travel, while exemptions and discounts will be available for low-income residents, small businesses and charities.

The tunnel will host new zero-emission bus routes, including the Superloop SL4 and an extended route 129. During peak hours, these services will operate up to 21 cross-river trips per hour. Cyclists will also have access to a free shuttle service through the tunnel.

The 2-billion-pound (about 2.5 billion US dollars) project, delivered through a public-private partnership, is seen by investors as a model for future infrastructure financing in the United Kingdom. However, critics have expressed concerns over potential increases in traffic volume and environmental impact.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
