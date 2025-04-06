|   
700 Afghan families expelled from Pakistan in 5 days

Pakistan has expelled about 700 Afghan families in the past five days, a local media outlet channel reported late Saturday.
Pakistan has expelled about 700 Afghan families in the past five days, a local media outlet channel reported late Saturday.

"Among these individuals (immigrants), numerous are men whose spouses remained behind (in Pakistan). There are cases where women have crossed over while their husbands remain on the other side," TOLONews TV channel quoted Azizullah Mustafa, deputy governor of eastern Nangarhar province as saying.

The Pakistani government is set to deport 3 million Afghans to their home country in 2025.

"We urge Pakistan to immediately stop mass internal relocations, deportations, arrests, evictions, intimidation and other pressures on Afghans to cross the border into Afghanistan, and to uphold the absolute and non-derogable principle of non-refoulement," UN experts said in a statement on Friday.

Reportedly, about 7 million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan's neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

The Afghan interim government has been repeatedly calling upon Afghan refugees to end living abroad as refugees and return home to contribute to the rebuilding of their war-torn homeland.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
