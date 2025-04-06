﻿
News / World

Thousands rally in L.A. amid nationwide "Hands Off" campaign against Trump's policies

Several thousand people gathered Saturday downtown to protest US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's sweeping changes to the federal government.
Thousands rally in L.A. amid nationwide "Hands Off" campaign against Trump's policies

Protesters gather against controversial policies unveiled by US President Donald Trump's administration at the Grand Park, downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, on April 5, 2025.

Several thousand people gathered Saturday downtown to protest US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's sweeping changes to the federal government.

The event was part of the "Hands Off" campaign, which mobilized over 1,200 rallies across all 50 US states and in cities abroad, including in Canada, Mexico and parts of Europe.

Protesters gathered in Pershing Square decrying what they called an "assault on families, jobs, health care and social security" by Trump's administration and Musk's newly created Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to downsize federal agencies.

"Only people power can stop them now," Brad K. of Altadena told Xinhua at the rally. "Time for a mass uprising! Only by taking to the streets in massive protests can we stop the larceny and save Social Security, minority programs, veterans and seniors."

Evelyn M. of Burbank, an economist, told Xinhua that the government is stealing their Social Security savings. "It's an inhuman, lose-lose scenario with catastrophic consequences to come," she said.

Linda Falcao, 65, said she had contributed to Social Security since her teens and joined others in chanting, "It's our money!"

Protesters also carried signs and chanted slogans criticizing Trump and Musk, accusing them of undermining democracy and social welfare.

"Resist Fascism! Trump is not our King!" yelled Max P., a protester. "The greedy rich are stealing from the poor and middle class!"

"We're here fighting for the soul of America," said resident Angela C., expressing worries that Trump would lead the country to become "another pathetic bully with a big stick out to exploit all the other countries in the world."

Wayne Hoffman, a retired money manager, criticized Trump's tariff policies, warning they could devastate farmers and investors alike.

The demonstration in Los Angeles mirrored similar protests held in dozens of Southern California cities, including Pasadena, Torrance, Santa Ana and Riverside.

The nationwide effort has drawn support from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who are currently on a multi-state "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.

Their campaign has amplified the message with rallies across seven states and millions more watching online, with the upcoming stop in Los Angeles on April 12 expected to draw large crowds.

"United we stand!" shouted Sharon B. at Saturday's rally. "This is just the beginning!"

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
     