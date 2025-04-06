﻿
News / World

Chinese int'l rescue team continues to conduct medical outreach in Myanmar's Mandalay

The China International Search and Rescue Team continued to conduct medical outreach on Saturday in the urban area of Mandalay region, Myanmar.
The China International Search and Rescue Team continued to conduct medical outreach on Saturday in the urban area of Mandalay region, Myanmar.

Through disease screening, consultations, medication guidance, and medicine distribution, the team provided "zero-distance" medical services to the 7.9-magnitude earthquake-affected residents.

At a relief camp near the University of Medicine in Mandalay, the team's medical personnel utilized self-developed mobile diagnostic equipment such as handheld ultrasound devices, portable X-ray machines, and bedside ECG monitors to conduct free examinations for over 250 local residents. Essential medications, including anti-infectives, analgesics, and antihypertensives, were distributed on-site based on diagnoses.

Near Mandalay Palace, the medical personnel team tailored solutions for prevalent local diseases, particularly respiratory, digestive, and immune system disorders exacerbated by the high temperatures in the earthquake-affected areas, providing medication guidance and conducting health education on respiratory care and chronic disease management to enhance public health awareness and self-care capabilities.

The team comprises over 10 experts from the China International Search and Rescue Team, spanning 14 specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, and pediatrics.

Since deploying to Myanmar, they have supported search-and-rescue operations and structural assessments while disinfecting over 120,000 square meters of rescue and operational zones.

Collaborating with other Chinese rescue teams, including China Search and Rescue Team, a rescue team from China's Hong Kong and Shenzhen Public Welfare Rescue Team, they have provided round-the-clock medical support, conducting over 500 medical consultations.

The China International Search and Rescue Team will continue to conduct medical outreach across Mandalay's relief camps in batches, prioritizing treatment for acute and chronic conditions such as respiratory, hepatobiliary, cardiovascular, and endocrine disorders.

Additionally, they plan to donate urgently needed medical supplies and equipment to local facilities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
