News / World

Protests staged in US cities against Trump administration's policies

Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-06       0
Protests erupted in dozens of cities across the United States on Saturday over the controversial policies unveiled by US President Donald Trump's administration since January.
Reuters

People protest in Manhattan, during a demonstration that is part of larger “Hands Off!” events organized nationwide against US President Donald Trump, in New York City, New York, US, on April 5, 2025.

Protests erupted in dozens of cities across the United States on Saturday over the controversial policies unveiled by US President Donald Trump's administration since January.

Crowds of protesters took to the streets to oppose Trump over the economy, immigration and human rights.

Organized by a coalition of more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions and veterans' associations, the coordinated move led to over 1,400 protests nationwide. Demonstrators gathered at state capitols, federal buildings, congressional offices, Social Security Administration headquarters, city halls and public parks.

The move under the banner of "Hands Off" featured a wide array of protest signs and slogans, such as "End Oligarchy," "Let Gaza Live," and "Save Social Security."

"This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, (Elon) Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights — enabled by Congress every step of the way," said a piece on handsoff2025.com, the official website of the campaign.

Some elected officials joined the campaign as well. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she doesn't want her children and others to live in a world where threats and intimidation are the means of government and values such as diversity and peace are under attack.

According to organizers, nearly 600,000 people have signed up for the "Hands off" movement.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has faced heavy criticism for sweeping policy changes, including mass layoffs in federal agencies, deportation of immigrants, steep budget cuts and imposing tariffs on multiple countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
