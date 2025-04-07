﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

S. Korea's snap presidential election expected to be held on June 3: media

Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0
South Korea's snap presidential election was widely expected to be held on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk-yeol's ouster from office last week.
Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0

South Korea's snap presidential election was widely expected to be held on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk-yeol's ouster from office last week, multiple media outlets, including Yonhap news agency, said Monday.

An unidentified government official was quoted by Yonhap, local daily Chosun Ilbo and other media as saying that the date of the election will be confirmed at the scheduled Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Yoon was removed from office with the constitutional court's unanimous ruling on Friday to uphold his impeachment motion by the National Assembly.

By law, an acting president is required to designate the date of a presidential election in 10 days and hold the snap election in 60 days after a president's removal.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of December 3, 2024, but it was revoked by the opposition-led National Assembly hours later.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the parliament on December 14, 2024, and he was indicted on January 26 as a suspected ringleader of insurrection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     