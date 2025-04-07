S. Korea's snap presidential election expected to be held on June 3: media

South Korea's snap presidential election was widely expected to be held on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk-yeol's ouster from office last week, multiple media outlets, including Yonhap news agency, said Monday.

An unidentified government official was quoted by Yonhap, local daily Chosun Ilbo and other media as saying that the date of the election will be confirmed at the scheduled Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Yoon was removed from office with the constitutional court's unanimous ruling on Friday to uphold his impeachment motion by the National Assembly.

By law, an acting president is required to designate the date of a presidential election in 10 days and hold the snap election in 60 days after a president's removal.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of December 3, 2024, but it was revoked by the opposition-led National Assembly hours later.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the parliament on December 14, 2024, and he was indicted on January 26 as a suspected ringleader of insurrection.