|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

European stocks slump as turmoil over US tariffs continues

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0
European stocks extended their decline on Monday, with all major benchmark indexes plummeting as concerns over the escalating trade standoff sparked by US tariffs intensified.
Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0

European stocks extended their decline on Monday, with all major benchmark indexes plummeting as concerns over the escalating trade standoff sparked by US tariffs intensified.

All leading European indexes opened in the red, dropping by 4-7 percent compared to the previous trading day's close.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by about 5 percent, while Germany's DAX opened 9 percent lower. France's CAC 40 dropped by more than 5 percent, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell over 6 percent in morning trading at the time of this report.

Monday's sharp drop is a continuation of the ongoing losing streak in European stock markets, which has persisted for over a week. The STOXX 600 index saw a loss of more than 8 percent last week.

The DAX index was one of the hardest hit on Monday, opening down by 9.5 percent before paring back part of the losses later in the morning. In mid-March, DAX reached a new record high of 23,476 points. It is now down as much as 21 percent from that record high.

According to German media outlet Handelsblatt, it has entered a bear market as this occurs when an index loses at least 20 percent from a record or all-time high.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping import tariffs and slapped "reciprocal tariffs" on a spate of countries, triggering stock market turmoil worldwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     