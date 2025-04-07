|   
News / World

Vucic nominates endocrinologist Djuro Macut as Serbian PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday nominated Djuro Macut, a 62-year-old endocrinologist, to serve as the country's new Prime Minister.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday nominated Djuro Macut, a 62-year-old endocrinologist, to serve as the country's new Prime Minister.

Macut, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, and deputy director of the Clinic for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases at the University Clinical Center of Serbia, is set to succeed Milos Vucevic.

The nomination remains subject to parliamentary approval, with April 18 set as the deadline for the formation of a new government.

President Vucic praised Macut's professional expertise and personal integrity, saying he embodies "the dedication and competence needed to perform the duties of Prime Minister."

He outlined the new government's priorities, including raising living standards and advancing key development projects in health care, education, science and technology, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, tourism, and environmental protection.

Another major focus, Vucic said, would be preparations for Expo 2027 in Belgrade, which is expected to serve as a significant investment platform during the government's mandate.

Vucic also emphasized the importance of balancing Serbia's European integration path with the preservation of close ties to traditional partners in the East. He said the incoming administration would face challenges such as regional political pressures, tariff issues with the United States, and the revitalization of both domestic and foreign direct investment.

"It will be a major responsibility for the new government to preserve peace and stability, to act patiently and with restraint, and to avoid the use of force unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Vucic concluded by urging Macut to assemble a team willing to "fight and push the country forward," stressing the need for a proactive government "not hiding in offices, afraid of what tomorrow may bring."

Vucevic announced his resignation on January 28 amid heightened tensions following a deadly canopy collapse at Novi Sad railway station in November 2024, which claimed 16 lives. The National Assembly of Serbia confirmed his resignation on March 19 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
