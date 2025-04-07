Tokyo stocks plunge amid selloff on US tariff concerns
Tokyo stocks plunged Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei index suffering its third-largest point drop on record, as global sell-offs continued amid intensifying fears of an all-out trade war and a global economic recession triggered by the US tariffs hike.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 2,644.00 points, or 7.83 percent, from Friday at 31,136.58.
The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 193.40 points, or 7.79 percent, lower at 2,288.66.
