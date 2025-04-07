|   
News / World

3 dead, hundreds affected following massive outbreak of rabies in India's Manipur

At least three people have died and hundreds of others are suffering following the massive outbreak of rabies in India's northeastern state of Manipur.
At least three people have died and hundreds of others are suffering following the massive outbreak of rabies in India's northeastern state of Manipur, multiple local media reports said Monday.

The outbreak has been reported in Churachandpur district, about 88 km south of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

Authorities have imposed restrictions and declared containment zones to tackle the outbreak.

According to the health officials, the cases of rabies started surfacing last week, and New Zouveng village in Churachandpur district has been declared a containment zone.

"Since January (this year), 749 people have been bitten by dogs and three persons, according to official sources, have died due to rabies," a New Delhi-based television news channel NDTV said in a report. "Multiple confirmed and suspected cases of rabies have now been reported from New Zouveng village, posing a serious threat to the health and safety of the people and animals."

The district administration has strictly prohibited the movement of domesticated pets, including dogs, in and out of the village.

Meanwhile, a door-to-door dog vaccination campaign has been launched in the village.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid contact with stray animals, and report any suspicious animal behavior immediately to them.

Source: Xinhua
