Protests against govt policies staged across US

Protests were held in dozens of cities across the United States on Saturday over the policies unveiled by US President Donald Trump's administration since January.



The protests came as the world has been hit by sweeping new US tariffs introduced last week, sending shock waves through global financial markets and upsetting nations around the globe.

The protesters in the US opposed the Trump administration's policies regarding the economy, immigration and human rights.

Organized by a coalition of more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions and veterans' associations, the coordinated move led to over 1,400 protests nationwide, according to organizers.

Demonstrators gathered at state capitols, federal buildings, congressional offices, Social Security Administration headquarters, city halls and public parks.

The demonstrations featured a wide array of protest signs and slogans, such as "End Oligarchy", "Let Gaza Live" and "Save Social Security".

Some elected officials joined as well. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she doesn't want her children and others to live in a world where threats and intimidation are the means of government and values such as diversity are under attack.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has faced criticism as well as support for sweeping policy changes, including mass layoffs in federal agencies, deportation of immigrants, steep budget cuts and the imposition of tariffs on multiple countries.

Similar protests also took place over the weekend in Canada and Mexico, and in European cities, including Berlin, Paris and London, as hundreds of people took to the streets, where demonstrators voiced opposition to US trade policies.