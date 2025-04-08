S. Korea sets June 3 for snap presidential election

South Korea formally set June 3 for a snap presidential election following former President Yoon Suk-yeol's ouster from office last week, multiple media outlets said Tuesday.

The snap election date was confirmed at the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has served as acting president with Yoon's impeachment.

The election day was designated as a temporary holiday.

Yoon was ousted from office on April 4 with the constitutional court's unanimous ruling to uphold his impeachment motion by the National Assembly.

By law, after a president's removal, an acting president is required to designate the date of a snap presidential election within 10 days, and the election should be held within 60 days.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of December 3 last year, but it was revoked by the opposition-led National Assembly hours later.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the parliament on December 14, and he was indicted on January 26 as a suspected ringleader of insurrection.