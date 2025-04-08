Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,645
The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to 3,645, with 5,017 people injured and 148 still missing, as of 6pm local time on Tuesday, according to a statement from the State Administration Council's Information Team.
