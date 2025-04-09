6 Chinese nationals killed, 13 injured in strong earthquake in Myanmar: Chinese embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed that as of 11am Beijing time (3am GMT) on Wednesday, a powerful earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in the deaths of six Chinese citizens and injuries to 13 others.

The death toll from the 7.9-magnitude devastating earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to 3,645, with 5,017 people injured and 148 still missing, as of 6pm local time on Tuesday, according to a statement from Myanmar's State Administration Council's Information Team.