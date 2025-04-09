Brazilian scientist warns against threat to global innovation from "reciprocal tariffs"
Founder and Head of Brazil-China Cooperation Hub Marcelo Vivacqua expressed his concern over the potential impact of the U.S. “reciprocal tariff” policy.
He emphasized that if such scientific and technological materials become targets, global research and development efforts could suffer. He urged decision-makers to avoid taxing essential scientific materials and called for international cooperation to address major global challenges like climate change and population aging.
