News / World

At least 27 dead after nightclub roof collapse in Dominican Republic

Xinhua
At least 27 people were killed Tuesday when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, authorities confirmed.
Reuters

Rescuers work at the site of the collapsed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in this still image taken from a social media video released on April 8, 2025.

At least 27 people were killed Tuesday when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, authorities confirmed.

The collapse occurred in the early hours of the morning during a live music event. Emergency officials said 134 people were rescued with injuries and taken to local hospitals.

"We're continuing rescue efforts and believe some people may still be alive under the rubble," said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE). "We won't stop until every last person is accounted for."

Rescue teams and volunteers reported hearing cries for help from beneath the debris, prompting ongoing efforts at the site.

Jet Set is a well-known nightclub in Santo Domingo and often hosts live performances during the week. On the night of the collapse, popular Dominican jazz and merengue artist Rubby Perez was scheduled to perform.

Dominican President Luis Abinader posted a message on social media expressing his condolences and saying he had been monitoring the situation "minute by minute."

"All emergency agencies have responded and are working tirelessly on the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families," he said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
