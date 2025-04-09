Myanmar's earthquake death toll reaches 3,649
22:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-09 0
The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake reached 3,649 as of 6 pm local time on Wednesday.
22:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-09 0
Reuters
The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake reached 3,649 as of 6 pm local time on Wednesday, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported.
In addition, 5,018 people were injured and 145 remained missing due to the earthquake, the report said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports