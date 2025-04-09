|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

EU countries approves initial retaliatory measures against US tariffs

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2025-04-09       0
European Union member states on Wednesday backed the bloc's first package of retaliatory measures against US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2025-04-09       0

European Union member states on Wednesday backed the bloc's first package of retaliatory measures against US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The EU considers US tariffs "unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy," said the European Commission in a statement.

The European Commission proposed the retaliatory duties on Monday, setting most at 25 percent. The tariffs target a range of US imports in response to Washington's levies on steel and aluminum.

The list spans from agricultural to industrial products such as soybeans, poultry, tobacco, iron, motorcycles, dental floss, and both steel and aluminum. These goods totaled around 22 billion euros (US$24.36 billion) last year.

The tariffs will be introduced in three stages. The first set, on goods like cranberries and orange juice, will take effect April 15. A second round, covering items such as steel, meat, white chocolate, and polyethylene, will follow on May 16. The final phase, targeting almonds and soybeans, is scheduled for December 1.

The European Commission repeated its preference "to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial."

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     