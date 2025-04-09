Russia, US to hold next round of talks in Istanbul

Russian and US officials will hold a new round of talks in Istanbul in the coming days, local media reported Tuesday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russia's new Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev will lead the Russian delegation, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter will head the US side, the ministry said.

Substantive work would continue to "remove numerous technical obstacles that hinder the work of diplomats" from both countries, the ministry added.

Russian and US officials previously met in Istanbul on February 27, where the sides covered bilateral issues.