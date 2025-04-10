France may recognize Palestinian state in June, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France may recognize the Palestinian state in June.

Speaking to the television channel France 5, Macron said that France may make the official announcement in June during an international conference over Palestine co-chaired with Saudi Arabia in New York.

"We must move toward the recognition (of the State of Palestine), and so we will in the coming months," he said in an interview.

"Our goal is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia sometime in June, where we could finalize the movement toward mutual recognition by several parties," he added.