Von der Leyen says EU will pause retaliatory tariffs against US

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union will pause its countermeasures against the US for 90 days.

Her remarks came a day after the EU member states overwhelmingly endorsed the bloc's initial package of retaliatory measures targeting tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump on steel and aluminum.

She emphasized, however, that the EU will not hesitate to implement the measures if ongoing negotiations fail to yield satisfactory results.

"As I have said before, all options remain on the table," von der Leyen added.