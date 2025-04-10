﻿
News / World

Brazil to end visa-free entry for US, Canadian, Australian travelers

Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-10       0
Starting Thursday, Brazil will reinstate visa requirements for travelers from the United States, Canada and Australia, ending a six-year visa-free entry for those countries.
Starting Thursday, Brazil will reinstate visa requirements for travelers from the United States, Canada and Australia, ending a six-year visa-free entry for those countries.

The decision was based on the principle of reciprocity since these countries still require Brazilian nationals to obtain visas, said Brazil's Foreign Ministry.

"Brazil does not offer unilateral visa exemptions," it said, adding that negotiations are underway to establish reciprocal visa-free travel agreements.

"We're still in talks to have the United States lift its visa requirement for Brazilians, which would allow us to reciprocate," Brazil's Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino was quoted by state-run Agencia Brasil as saying.

According to Embratur, Brazil's tourism promotion agency, the country received 728,537 US visitors, 96,540 Canadians and 52,888 Australians in 2024.

Starting Thursday, travelers from these three countries arriving by air, land or sea must apply for an e-visa via the official eVisa portal. The visa costs US$80.9 and allows a stay of up to 90 days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
