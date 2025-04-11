﻿
News / World

Two planes bump wings at Washington D.C.'s Reagan airport, no injuries reported

Two American Airlines passenger planes bumped wings on a taxiway at the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Two American Airlines passenger planes bumped wings on a taxiway at the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

No injuries were reported.

The wingtip of American Airlines Flight 5490 struck American Airlines Flight 4522 on a taxiway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 12:45 p.m. local time on Thursday, the FAA said in a statement.

Flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ900, was headed to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina, and Flight 4522, an Embraer E175, was headed to JFK International Airport in New York.

"While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe," House Representative Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey posted on social media.

"Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences ... like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok," said Congressman Nick LaLota from New York.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
