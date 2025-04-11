Death toll rises to 3,689 in Myanmar earthquake
The powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar has claimed 3,689 lives and left 5,020 people injured, with 139 others remaining unaccounted for as of Friday, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team.
