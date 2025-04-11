Chinese steel tycoon in Philippines killed after being abducted

A Chinese businessman and his driver were found dead after being kidnapped in the Philippines, prompting the Chinese Embassy to demand an urgent resolution of the case.

A Chinese businessman and his driver were found dead after being kidnapped in the Philippines, prompting the Chinese Embassy in the Southeast Asian country on Friday to demand an urgent resolution of the case. Guo Congyuan, 68, founder of Elison Steel and a prominent business figure in the Philippines, was abducted on March 29 in Bulacan, a province in Central Luzon, north of Manila, along with his driver Armanie Pabillo. Despite the tycoon's family paying a staggering ransom of 210 million pesos (US$3.68 million), both victims were later killed.

On April 9, their bodies were discovered in a grassy area in neighboring Rizal Province, east of Manila, stuffed in nylon bags with their heads wrapped in layers of tape. Both showed signs of severe bruising and facial injuries, indicating possible torture before death.

Born in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Guo, also known as Anson Tan/Anson Que, moved to the Philippines in 1985 and set up his steel trading company in the early 1990s, eventually earning the nickname "Steel King."