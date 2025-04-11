|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

EU, UAE to start free trade talks: EU chief

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
The European Union (EU) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to kick off free trade negotiations.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0

The European Union (EU) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to kick off free trade negotiations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"This marks a positive step forward in EU-UAE relations and, alongside the negotiation of broader Strategic Partnership Agreements, can serve as a catalyst for stronger ties between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)," the Commission said in a statement.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic is expected to travel to the UAE soon to advance the discussions, the Commission said.

The negotiations will aim to liberalize trade in goods, services, and investment, while expanding cooperation in strategic areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical raw materials, the Commission said.

Although US President Donald Trump abruptly announced a 90-day pause on the sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs he unveiled last week, which include a 20 percent levy on the EU imports, EU is scrambling to diversify trading partners.

Von der Leyen expressed confidence about the progress, saying both sides were committed to moving "swiftly and ambitiously."

The EU is the UAE's second-largest trade partner, accounting for 67.6 billion dollars in non-oil trade in 2024. It represents 8.3 percent of the UAE's total non-oil foreign trade, according to UAE official data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     