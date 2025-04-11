|   
News / World

Casualties feared in S. Korea's construction site collapse

Xinhua
  16:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
Casualties were feared as two workers became unreachable in South Korea's construction site collapse, Yonhap news agency said Friday citing the police.
Xinhua
  16:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-11

Casualties were feared as two workers became unreachable in South Korea's construction site collapse, Yonhap news agency said Friday citing the police.

The collapse occurred at the underground construction site in Gwangmyeong, just south of the capital Seoul, around 3:17 p.m. local time (0617 GMT).

The two workers remained out of contact after the accident.

Earlier in the day, a risk of collapse was reported as a number of cracks were found in columns of the underground tunnel that was under construction.

At the time of the collapse, traffic on the surrounding roads was completely blocked.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
