News / World

Volcano erupts on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, ash plume reaches 4,000 meters

Xinhua
  10:38 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0
Bezymianny Volcano, located on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, erupted early Saturday, sending an ash plume of up to 4,000 meters into the sky, according to local authorities.
Bezymianny Volcano, located on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, erupted early Saturday, sending an ash plume of up to 4,000 meters into the sky, according to local authorities.

The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported via its Telegram channel that the ash cloud extended approximately 90 km to the north-northeast of the volcano, posing a potential threat to regional air traffic.

The eruption follows several months of increased volcanic activity, with more than 180 earthquakes recorded in the area in the last 24 hours. Scientists had been closely monitoring the situation.

This eruption comes nearly two years after a powerful eruption on April 11, 2023, which severely disrupted life in the Ust-Kamchatsky district. Experts are now warning that the current eruption could intensify, with ash emissions likely to reach altitudes of up to 15,000 meters above sea level.

Bezymianny, approximately 3,000 meters tall, is located about 40 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
