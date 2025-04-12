8 Chinese nationals killed, 13 injured in strong earthquake in Myanmar
The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar confirmed that as of 5pm Beijing time on Saturday, the powerful earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in the deaths of eight Chinese citizens and injuries to 13 others.
The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,689 lives and left 5,020 people injured, with 139 others remaining unaccounted for, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on Friday.
