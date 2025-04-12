China, ASEAN media, think-tanks should embrace AI, tackle challenges: forum guests

Representatives of major media and think tanks from China and the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held in-depth discussions on topics including artificial intelligence during the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum held on Friday.

In a consensus released at the forum, which was themed "Strengthening ASEAN-China Cooperation," attendees acknowledged that the rapid development of AI offers countries new opportunities for transformative development, but also brings unpredictable risks and challenges.

Media and think tanks should actively ride the wave of technological revolution, make good use of the advantages of AI, and promote the construction of an intelligent future with both innovative vitality and security as the bottom line, the consensus noted.

Pamela Samia, acting executive news editor at Philippine News Agency, said ASEAN and Chinese media and think tanks inevitably need to embrace AI, as this new technology can significantly enhance research, decision-making, and communication efficiency.

She cautioned that despite the increasing prevalence of AI applications, human expertise and skills should remain at the core. AI is merely a tool and can never replace human judgment and critical thinking.

Veronika S. Saraswati, executive director of Indonesia China Partnership Studies, said ASEAN and Chinese media and think tanks must focus on helping the public develop critical thinking while promoting AI systems based on regional data and Eastern cultural wisdom.

"Through these initiatives, countries in the Global South are expected to regain their voice in the digital realm, ensuring that AI becomes a tool for promoting equity rather than a means of Western dominance."

Sivanxay Siphankham, deputy director of Lao News Agency, said the development of AI contributes to promoting information sharing and cooperation between ASEAN and Chinese media. However, they need to work together to address challenges such as misinformation, ensuring that AI is used transparently and remains under human management.

Lee Chean Chung, chairman of Malaysia's Center of Regional Strategic Studies, said ethical standards, data privacy, and algorithm transparency should be the core principles of AI-related policy, adding that the mission of AI is to empower humans, not to replace them.

Noting that every invention has positive and negative aspects, Thida Tin, director general of the Media Development Department of Myanmar's Ministry of Information, said the solution lies in achieving a balance between technological innovation and ethical considerations. It is essential to ensure that technological advancements benefit all sectors of society while minimizing negative impacts on the environment and vulnerable groups.

Co-hosted by China's Xinhua News Agency and Bernama, the forum brought together approximately 260 representatives from more than 160 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies and enterprises across ASEAN countries and China.