News / World

US exempts smartphones, computers from global Trump tariffs

AFP
  22:47 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0
The Trump administration has exempted phones and computers from "reciprocal" tariffs to ease costs for consumers.
AFP
  22:47 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0

The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing "reciprocal" tariffs – lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

The exemptions, published late Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which is currently subject to a staggering additional 145 percent tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from a "baseline" 10 percent tariff on most US trading partners.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
