News / World

Britain bans personal imports of meat, dairy products from all EU countries

Xinhua
  11:18 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0
The British government announced Friday that it has expanded its ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products to include all EU countries.
The British government announced Friday that it has expanded its ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products to include all EU countries as foot-and-mouth disease spreads across the continent.

Starting Saturday, travelers entering Britain will no longer be allowed to bring cattle, sheep, goat, pig meat and dairy products from all EU countries for personal use.

Items such as sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats and milk are prohibited regardless of their packaging or whether they were purchased at duty-free shops.

This measure aims to protect the health of British livestock, the security of farmers and Britain's food security, according to the government.

Travelers found carrying these items will be required to surrender them at the border or face confiscation and destruction. In severe cases, violators could incur fines of up to 5,000 pounds (US$6,550) in England.

Earlier this year, the British government banned personal imports of cattle, sheep and other ruminants and pig meat as well as dairy products from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria following confirmed outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in these countries. The new restrictions now apply to all EU nations.

Although foot-and-mouth disease poses no risk to humans and there are currently no cases in Britain, it is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, pigs, wild boar, deer, llamas and alpacas.

The outbreak of the disease on the continent presents a significant threat to farm businesses and livestock health, as it can cause substantial economic losses due to reduced productivity in affected animals and restricted access to international markets for meat and dairy products.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
