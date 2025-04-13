6.1-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region: GFZ
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at 0424 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 38.82 degrees north latitude and 70.70 degrees east longitude.
