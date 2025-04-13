﻿
News / World

Over 6,000 Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan in one day

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-13       0
Pakistan expelled a total of 6,500 Afghan refugees on Saturday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems said in a statement on Sunday.
Pakistan expelled a total of 6,500 Afghan refugees on Saturday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems said in a statement on Sunday.

The refugees have evacuated to their homeland, Afghanistan, through the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar and the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, the statement said.

The Pakistani government is set to deport 3 million Afghans to their home country in 2025.

Reportedly, about 7 million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan's neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

The Afghan interim government has been repeatedly calling upon Afghan refugees to end living abroad as refugees and return home to contribute to the rebuilding of their war-torn homeland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
