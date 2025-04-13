China pavilion opens at the 2025 Osaka Expo

The China Pavilion officially opened on Sunday at the Osaka Expo, with an opening ceremony held in front of the pavilion's main building, which is designed to resemble a traditional Chinese scroll.

Around 300 guests attended the opening event.

In his speech, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, emphasized China's strong support for Japan in hosting the Expo.

He expressed the hope that the pavilion's exhibitions would present an image of a confident and open China, leaving a memorable mark on the Expo and contributing to a more equal and inclusive global future.

Bureau International des Expositions Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes spoke highly of China's participation in world expos, noting that visitors to the China pavilion will be able to experience the country's cultural heritage, ancient wisdom, and modern innovations.

Japan Association for the 2025 World Expo Chairperson Masakazu Tokura stressed the importance of Japan-China relations, hoping that Expo 2025 would serve as a launchpad for future-oriented international cooperation.

The opening ceremony also featured a traditional lion dance and a performance of the dance drama "The Crested Ibis," both warmly received by the audience.

Osaka Expo 2025 will run from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The China Pavilion, one of the largest foreign self-built pavilions at the event, covers approximately 3,500 square meters.

Inspired by traditional Chinese calligraphy scrolls, the pavilion's architectural design embodies the theme of "Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature — Future Society of Green Development."

The pavilion features three sections to showcase China's traditional ecological wisdom, modern green development initiatives, and its vision of global cooperation in fostering a sustainable future.

Highlights include side-by-side displays of lunar soil samples collected by China's Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions, the "Jiaolong" deep-sea submersible experience capsule and next-generation humanoid robots.