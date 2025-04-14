Climate change set to deepen Australia's mental health crisis by 2050: study

Rising temperatures could increase the burden of mental and behavioral disorders (MBDs) in Australia by nearly 50 percent by 2050, the University of Adelaide said on Monday.

The research from the University of Adelaide urges immediate action to protect mental health as the climate crisis deepens.

Extreme heat already contributes to the annual loss of 8,458 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) — one DALY represents one year of healthy life lost — making up 1.8 percent of the country's total MBD burden, the study warns.

Young Australians aged 15 to 44 are particularly affected by it, mainly driven by ongoing mental health conditions, said the study published in Nature Climate Change.

MBDs cover a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, and substance use disorders.

"From mild distress to serious conditions like schizophrenia, rising temperatures are making things harder for millions," said lead author Bi Peng from the University of Adelaide's School of Public Health.

The study, using data from the Australian Burden of Disease database, found the Northern Territory faces the highest risk, while South Australia and Victoria see the greatest burden attributable to heat.

"Young people, who often face these issues early in life, are especially at risk as the climate crisis worsens," said the study's first author Liu Jingwen.

The researchers urge policymakers to implement targeted, people-centered strategies, including heat-health action plans, expanded mental health services, and community-based initiatives such as green spaces and local support programs.