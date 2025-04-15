Blue Origin completes all-women crew spaceflight

US aerospace company Blue Origin completed an all-women crew spaceflight on Monday.

The mission, codenamed NS-31, is Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight and the 31st flight of its New Shepard program.

The all-women astronaut crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.

The crew lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket at 8:30 am Central Time on Monday morning. The capsule touched down at about 8:40 am Central Time after a ten-minute flight.

The crew capsule reached an apogee of 106 kilometers above ground level.

To date, New Shepard has flown 58 people to space, according to Blue Origin.