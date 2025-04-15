|   
News / World

Blue Origin completes all-women crew spaceflight

Xinhua
  09:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-15       0
US aerospace company Blue Origin completed an all-women crew spaceflight on Monday.
Reuters

Pop star Katy Perry comes out of the capsule in which she, journalists Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, who is also billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiance and other participants, landed back on earth after blasting off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, as part of the New Shepard Mission NS-31, marking the first all-female flight crew in more than six decades, in West Texas, Texas, US, on April 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video.

US aerospace company Blue Origin completed an all-women crew spaceflight on Monday.

The mission, codenamed NS-31, is Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight and the 31st flight of its New Shepard program.

The all-women astronaut crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.

The crew lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket at 8:30 am Central Time on Monday morning. The capsule touched down at about 8:40 am Central Time after a ten-minute flight.

The crew capsule reached an apogee of 106 kilometers above ground level.

To date, New Shepard has flown 58 people to space, according to Blue Origin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
