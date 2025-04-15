﻿
News / World

Xi arrives in Kuala Lumpur for state visit to Malaysia

Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2025-04-15
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Tuesday for a state visit to Malaysia.
Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2025-04-15

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Tuesday for a state visit to Malaysia.

He was warmly welcomed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

In a written statement upon his arrival at the airport, Xi said he expected to take his visit as an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral traditional friendship and strengthen political mutual trust.

Xi called on the two sides to promote cooperation in modernization endeavors, jointly enhance exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and continuously elevate the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to new heights.

He expressed hope that, with the joint efforts of China and Malaysia, his visit will yield fruitful outcomes, opening a new historic chapter of good-neighborly friendship and mutual benefit between the two countries, and ushering in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
