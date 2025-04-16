Prague airport temporarily closed due to fog

Vaclav Havel Airport Prague was temporarily closed on Wednesday morning due to fog.

"Due to reduced visibility, arrivals and departures are currently delayed," the airport said on the social media platform X.

Planes that were scheduled to land in Prague early in the morning were diverted to other airports in the Czech Republic and neighboring countries, according to the Czech News Agency.

By 10am, operations on the secondary runway had resumed. A total of 24 arrivals were affected, six flights were canceled, and all morning flights were delayed, according to the airport.

Vaclav Havel Airport Prague handled 16.35 million passengers last year, according to information on its website.