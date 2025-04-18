Ukraine, US sign memorandum on minerals deal

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on minerals deal on Thursday, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum, which attests to the constructive collaboration of our teams and the intention to finalize and conclude an agreement that will benefit both our peoples," Svyrydenko wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the document was signed by Svyrydenko in Kiev and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

Svyrydenko said the two countries will finalize the text of the minerals agreement and sign it in the near future, adding that the agreement will be subject to "ratification by parliaments."

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said the agreement could be signed next week.