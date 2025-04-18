US-Ukraine-Europe trilateral talks held in Paris

France hosted a trilateral meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, marking the first time the United States, Ukraine and Europe sat at the same negotiation table since US President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

It was the first time Americans, Ukrainians, and Europeans have been "at the same table," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the News Channel LCI.

Barrot emphasized that the meeting was "essential" as it aimed to advance a shared objective: peace in Ukraine. However, he also stressed, "A lasting peace can only be achieved with the consent and contribution of the Europeans."

European leaders have voiced concern and frustration over the Trump administration's approach to talks on the Ukraine-Russia conflict that leave Kiev and its European backers on the sideline.

They have consistently emphasized that "no durable peace" can be achieved in Ukraine without European participation in the talks.

A second round of such talks is scheduled to take place in London next week, according to LCI.