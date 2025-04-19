﻿
|   
News / World

US airstrikes on Yemen's fuel port kills 80

Xinhua
  15:10 UTC+8, 2025-04-19       0
The death toll from US airstrikes on Yemen's fuel port of Ras Isa has risen to 80, with 150 other people wounded, Houthi-run health authorities reported early Saturday.
Xinhua
  15:10 UTC+8, 2025-04-19       0

The death toll from US airstrikes on Yemen's fuel port of Ras Isa has risen to 80, with 150 other people wounded, Houthi-run health authorities reported early Saturday.

The strikes took place Thursday night, targeting the port and several concrete tanks used for storing imported fuel.

The victims are workers of the port, including five paramedics.

The port, northwest of Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeidah, has been a main lifeline for importing fuel into the areas seized by the Houthi group. The group has controlled vast areas of northern Yemen since it started a civil war against the government in late 2014.

The attack marks the deadliest since Washington resumed its airstrikes on Houthi targets in mid-March.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
﻿
﻿
     