News / World

11 killed, 9 injured in armed attack at cockfighting venue in Ecuador

At least 11 people were killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting Thursday night at a cockfighting arena in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi, local media reported.
Xinhua
  09:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-19       0

At least 11 people were killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting Thursday night at a cockfighting arena in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi, local media reported Friday.

The attack occurred around 11:30 pm local time in the town of Valencia in El Carmen canton, when a group of armed men dressed in military uniforms arrived in three vehicles and opened fire on attendees, according to broadcaster Ecuavisa. Survivors said the assailants also stole about US$20,000 in prize money.

Authorities believe the massacre was linked to organized crime groups. Victims were transported to nearby hospitals in the province of Santo Domingo, where most of the deaths were confirmed.

Police have launched an investigation and are offering a reward for information about those responsible.

The massacre is considered the deadliest armed attack in Manabi's history. The province was placed under a 60-day state of emergency on April 12 amid a surge in violence tied to criminal gangs.

Ecuador has been under a state of internal armed conflict since January 2024, declared by President Daniel Noboa in response to escalating violence. The government has designated 22 gangs as terrorist organizations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
