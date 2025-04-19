Passenger killed, driver flees after car crashes into Hamburg supermarket

A car crashed into a supermarket in Hamburg on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of a passenger while the driver fled the scene.

According to police, a patrol unit attempted to stop a speeding vehicle early in the morning, but the driver refused to comply and accelerated toward the city center.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the car, which had veered off the road and crashed into a supermarket building.

The driver fled the scene on foot, abandoning his critically injured passenger inside the wreckage. Despite efforts to resuscitate him at the scene, the passenger died from his injuries.

Police are continuing the search for the fugitive driver. An investigation is ongoing to determine the precise cause of the crash.