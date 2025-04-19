2 dead, 9 injured after car rams into crowd in central Philippines

Two people were killed and nine others injured after a speeding car plowed into people attending a religious procession in Negros Occidental province in central Philippines on Friday evening, police said Saturday.

The police said the crash occurred at around 7:30 pm local time in Bacolod City when a Good Friday procession was heading back to a church.

One died at the scene, while another died at a local hospital, the police added.

Good Friday is a solemn day of mourning and reflection for Christians, who often attend special church services and prayer vigils.

An initial investigation showed that the car carrying five Indian nationals, including the driver, hit a tricycle, a police patrol vehicle, and the participating devotees.

The driver was arrested and suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.