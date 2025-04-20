﻿
News / World

Jeepney crash in Philippines leaves 6 dead, 20 injured

Xinhua
A passenger jeepney lost its brakes and plunged into a roadside canal in Marinduque province in the Philippines, killing six and injuring 20 others, police said Sunday.
A passenger jeepney lost its brakes and plunged into a roadside canal in Marinduque province in the Philippines, killing six and injuring 20 others, police said Sunday.

Police said the jeepney, carrying 26 holidaymakers, was heading to a river for a family outing when the crash happened past 10 am local time Saturday.

Initial investigation showed the speeding jeepney was on a descending road when its brakes malfunctioned. It then plowed into cement culverts and hit a tree before falling into a canal, tossing some passengers onto the ground.

The crash's impact shaved the vehicle's roof and wrecked the car's hood.

Jeepneys are the primary mode of transport for millions of Filipinos across the archipelago, especially in the countryside.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
