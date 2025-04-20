Thousands of protesters rally against Trump administration's policies across US

Thousands of protesters on Saturday took to the streets in various cities across the United States in what demonstrators described as part of a "National Day of Action" against President Donald Trump's policies and perceived threats to democracy.

Organized on the 250th anniversary of the start of the US Revolutionary War, the demonstrations ranged from marches through midtown Manhattan to rallies outside the White House in Washington, D.C., drawing parallels between historical calls for liberty and today's demands for executive accountability.

In New York, people rallied outside the city's main library carrying signs targeting the US president with slogans like "No Kings in America" and "Resist Tyranny;" in Chicago, demonstrators chanting "Protect our democracy" marched past City Hall; in San Francisco, participants formed a human banner reading "Impeach & Remove" on Ocean Beach.

Protesters carried signs denouncing rapid deportations of immigrants, mass firings within federal departments, and cuts to Social Security offices, while many also voiced support for transgender rights and stronger climate policies.

"We are in an unprecedented, dangerous situation in the United States," said Raymond Lotta, a political economist and writer.

The Trump administration "is moving quickly to consolidate power, to carry out its horrible agenda, rounding up immigrants, waging a war on the universities, a war on science. They are shredding the rule of law," he said.

"Trump is doing illegal things, and he should stop," said another demonstrator identifying himself only as George. He held a sign reading "Deport Trump" to express his anger.

Calling the current trade war "unnecessary," Chris, another demonstrator who only gave his first name, said, "Using tariffs is hurting our economy. Especially, it is hurting the world economy. It is causing a lot of disruption across the globe."

"We're already seeing the first signs of a recession," said Chris, who held a sign reading "tariffs equal recession."

Meanwhile, some groups focused on community services, organizing food drives, teach-ins and volunteer work at local shelters.

Political analysts note that Saturday's protests marked the second major mobilization against the Trump administration in April, following an earlier wave on April 5, and reflected deepening grassroots frustration with what participants view as an erosion of checks and balances.