175 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistani jails

A total of 175 Afghan inmates imprisoned in Pakistan have been set free and returned to their homeland, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the detainees returned to Afghanistan on Saturday through the Spin Boldak border crossing point in southern Kandahar province.

Pakistan has set free thousands of jailed Afghans and sent them back to Afghanistan over the past year.

Earlier in September 2024, Mohammad Yusuf Mustari, acting head of prison administration, indicated that between 8,000 and 9,000 Afghan citizens are currently incarcerated outside the country.